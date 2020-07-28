The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ranking 41 US States Decoupling Emissions and GDP Growth

Category: Climate Hits: 9

Clean energy & technology, like this rancher's solar water pump, can help states decouple emissions from GDP. Photo by Lance Cheung/USDA. Between 2005 and 2017, 41 U.S. states and the District of Columbia reduced their energy-related carbon dioxide emissions while increasing real gross domestic product, debunking the myth that economic growth can only occur by compromising the health of the planet. In a new...

