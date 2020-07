Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:37 Hits: 0

Highly stable polymeric ''amyloid'' proteins, best known for their role in Alzheimer's disease, have been mostly studied in animals. But a new study on the garden pea shows that they also occur in plants, and they may be an important adaptation for prolonging seed viability.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723143752.htm