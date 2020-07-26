FirstEnergy Scandal is Latest Example of Utility Corruption, Deceit

Category: Climate Hits: 6
By Matt Kasper, originally published at Energy and Policy Institute
Federal agents arrested Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, along with several lobbyists, on July 21 on charges that the group used $60 million of funds provided by the monopoly utility FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for passing a law that bailed out that company’s nuclear and coal plants.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/26/firstenergy-scandal-latest-example-utility-corruption-deceit