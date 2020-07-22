Mitigation of greenhouse gases in dairy cattle through genetic selection

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Researchers propose mitigating methane production by dairy cattle through breeding. Scientists are targeting reduction of enteric methane in the breeding objectives for dairy cattle to select for animals that use feed more efficiently and thus produce less methane. Because livestock farming contributes 13 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, selective breeding can reduce those emissions while increasing milk output.

