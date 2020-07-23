Reexamining the history of slavery through 23andMe African ancestry data

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 15:59 Hits: 0

Researchers have compiled genetic data from consenting 23andMe research participants to paint a more complete picture of African ancestry in the New World. By linking genetic data with slave trade historical records, the findings reinforce harsh truths about slavery in the Americas and uncover insights into its history, including the methods used to suppress and exploit Africans once they disembarked.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723115919.htm