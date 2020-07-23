How mosquitoes got their taste for human blood and what it means for the future

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020

To predict and help control the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, it's important to know where and why certain mosquitoes got their taste for biting humans in the first place. Now, researchers have identified two major factors: a dry climate and city life. Based on these findings, they predict that increased urbanization in the coming decades will mean even more human-biting mosquitoes in the future.

