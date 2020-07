African vulture poisoning has global disease and biodiversity implications

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:36 Hits: 2

Researchers have produced recommendations for vulture poisoning control in Southern Africa. Vultures act as nature's most critical scavengers, working as ecosystem garbage disposals and disinfectors to maintain animal, environmental, and human health. Findings highlight the issue from a conservation and criminology perspective, recommending a more coordinated and holistic approach to regulation, education, and enforcement.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200723143655.htm