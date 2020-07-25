The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump’s Golden Era of Energy Is Turning to Lead

Category: Climate Hits: 8

Read time: 9 mins

It was just over a year ago that President Trump announced, “The golden era of American energy is now underway,” saying that his policies focused on exploiting oil, gas, and coal were “unleashing energy dominance.” 

What a difference a year makes. On July 10, the Financial Times ran an article with a headline that asked, “Is the party finally over for U.S. oil and gas?” And there is no doubt that it has been quite a party for the last decade. At least, for the fracking executives who have enriched themselves while losing hundreds of billions of dollars investors gave them to produce oil and gas. Meanwhile, profits never materialized.

Lately, prospects for the broader fossil fuel industry look more like lead than gold.

Tags: 
fracking
LNG
coal
Donald Trump
Harold Hamm

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/25/trump-golden-era-energy-lead-fracking

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version