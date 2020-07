Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 20:32 Hits: 1

The hurricanes in the Caribbean became more frequent and their force varied noticeably around the same time that classical Mayan culture in Central America suffered its final demise: We can gain these and other insights by looking at the climate archive.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722163233.htm