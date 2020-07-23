The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How does cooperation evolve?

In nature, organisms often support each other in order to gain an advantage. However, this kind of cooperation appears to contradict the theory of evolution proposed by Charles Darwin: Why would organisms invest valuable resources to help others? Instead, they should rather use them for themselves, in order to win the evolutionary competition with other species. A new study has now solved this puzzle.

