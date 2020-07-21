The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Recycling Japanese liquor leftovers as animal feed produces happier pigs and tastier pork

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Tastier pork comes from pigs that eat the barley left over after making the Japanese liquor shochu. A team of professional brewers and academic farmers state that nutrients in the leftover fermented barley may reduce the animals' stress, resulting in better tasting sirloin and fillets. Feeding distillation leftovers to farm animals can improve the animals' quality of life, lower farmers' and brewers' costs, appeal to discerning foodies, and benefit the environment by reducing food waste.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721102203.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version