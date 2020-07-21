The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Skin stem cells shuffle sugars as they age

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Researchers have shown by in vitro experimentation that changes of glycans in mouse epidermal stem cells may serve as a biomarker of aging. Further, by overexpression of specific glycogenes in mouse keratinocytes, they replicated the glycome profile of aging cells as well as their decreased proliferation ability. These findings hold promise for stem cell research into skin disorders, specifically senile degeneration, wound healing and skin cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721102209.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version