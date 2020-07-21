Skin stem cells shuffle sugars as they age

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 14:22 Hits: 2

Researchers have shown by in vitro experimentation that changes of glycans in mouse epidermal stem cells may serve as a biomarker of aging. Further, by overexpression of specific glycogenes in mouse keratinocytes, they replicated the glycome profile of aging cells as well as their decreased proliferation ability. These findings hold promise for stem cell research into skin disorders, specifically senile degeneration, wound healing and skin cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721102209.htm