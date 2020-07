Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:47 Hits: 2

Site-directed mutagenesis facilitates the experimental validation of gene function and can speed up plant breeding by producing new biodiversity or by reproducing previously known gene variants in other than their original genetic backgrounds. However, its application is challenging in wheat owing to high genomic redundancy and highly genotype-dependent DNA transfer methods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721114723.htm