The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Silver-plated gold nanostars detect early cancer biomarkers

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Biomedical engineers have engineered a method for simultaneously detecting the presence of multiple specific microRNAs in RNA extracted from tissue samples without the need for labeling or target amplification. The technique could be used to identify early biomarkers of cancer and other diseases without the need for the elaborate, time-consuming, expensive processes and special laboratory equipment required by current technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200721132731.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version