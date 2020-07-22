Retreat of East Antarctic ice sheet during previous warm periods

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 15:27 Hits: 4

Questions about the stability of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet are a major source of uncertainty in estimates of how much sea level will rise as the Earth continues to warm. For decades, scientists thought the East Antarctic Ice Sheet had remained stable for millions of years, but recent studies have begun to cast doubt on this idea. Now, researchers report new evidence of substantial ice loss from East Antarctica during an interglacial warm period about 400,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722112712.htm