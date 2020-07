Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:22 Hits: 1

The shape of volcanoes and their craters provide critical information on their formation and eruptive history. Techniques applied to photographs -- photogrammetry -- show promise and utility in correlating shape change to volcanic background and eruption activity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200720112218.htm