Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020

A new study reports that U.S. homeowners' emissions vary between states, income brackets, and house sizes. For a greener future, buyers should get more compact houses in denser neighborhoods, researchers say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0721/To-cut-emissions-could-you-give-up-living-in-a-large-house?icid=rss