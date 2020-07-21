The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Without the Ocean, National Accounts Are Incomplete

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Without the Ocean, National Accounts Are Incomplete Comments|Add Comment|PrintSeaweed harvest in Japan. Photo by Sodai Gomi/Flickr All countries maintain accounts that tell a story about their economy. The most well-known feature of these national accounts is Gross Domestic Product or GDP, a single number that summarizes the size of an economy represented by the total value of certain goods and services produced, usually each quarter or year. However, GDP leaves out important details when it...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/KZ2JLg8Gki4/ocean-national-accounts

