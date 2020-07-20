The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cheese making relies on milk proteins to form structure

Cheese production relies on coagulation of milk proteins into a gel matrix after addition of rennet. Milk that does not coagulate (NC) under optimal conditions affects the manufacturing process, requiring a longer processing time and lowering the cheese yield, which, in turn, has economic impact. Scientists studied the protein composition of milk samples with different coagulation properties to learn more about why only some milk coagulates with rennet.

