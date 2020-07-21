Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 13:47 Hits: 3

Why Disaster Preparedness Cannot Wait Comments|Add Comment|PrintMonsoons in Chennai, India. Photo by McKay Savage/Flickr A version of this story originally appeared in Project Syndicate. The world has been planning for the future in the mistaken belief that it will resemble the past. But as COVID-19 has coincided with monsoon floods in South Asia, cyclones in the Pacific, and vast locust swarms in East Africa and beyond, the need to prepare for a world of unexpected shocks has become clearer...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/9n-0S-jqdSc/why-disaster-preparedness-cannot-wait