Redirecting Agricultural Subsidies for a Sustainable Food Future

Redirecting Agricultural Subsidies for a Sustainable Food Future Comments|Add Comment|PrintVery little of the world's massive agricultural subsidies support sustainable farming practices. Photo by Walmart/Flickr To both feed the world and solve climate change, the world needs to produce 50% more food in 2050 compared to 2010 while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by two-thirds. While government funding has an important role to play, a new World Bank report I wrote with seven co-authors found...

