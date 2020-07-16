The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two paths of aging: New insights on promoting healthspan

Scientists have unraveled key mechanisms behind the mysteries of aging. They isolated two distinct paths that cells travel during aging and engineered a new way to genetically program these processes to extend lifespan. Cells embark upon either a nucleolar or mitochondrial path early in life, and follow this ''aging route'' throughout their entire lifespan through decline and death. At the heart of the controls the researchers found a master circuit that guides these aging processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716144732.htm

