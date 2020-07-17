The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pioneering method reveals dynamic structure in HIV

Category: Climate Hits: 2

The method reveals that the lattice, which forms the major structural component of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), is dynamic. The discovery of a diffusing lattice made from Gag and GagPol proteins, long considered to be completely static, opens up potential new therapies. Apart from viruses, the method can be applied to study any biomedical structure by tracking molecules moving around in a cell.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716220933.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version