Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020

Climate change and an increase in disturbed bee habitats from expanding agriculture and development in northeastern North America over the last 30 years are likely responsible for a 94 per cent loss of plant-pollinator networks, researchers found. The researchers looked at plant-pollinator networks from 125 years ago through present day.

