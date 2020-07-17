Where is the water during a drought?

Articles

Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

In low precipitation periods - where and how is the limited available water distributed and what possibilities are there for improving retention in the soil and the landscape? Researchers discovered that vegetation has a major influence on this. Using the example of the drought-sensitive Demnitzer Muehlenfliess in Brandenburg, they quantified visible and invisible water flows during and shortly after the drought of 2018.

