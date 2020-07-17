Pesticides speed the spread of deadly waterborne pathogens

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 17 July 2020

Widespread use of pesticides can speed the transmission of the debilitating disease schistosomiasis, while also upsetting the ecological balances in aquatic environments that prevent infections, finds a new study. The infection, which can trigger lifelong liver and kidney damage, affects hundreds of millions of people every year and is second only to malaria among parasitic diseases, in terms of its global impact on human health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200717133229.htm