The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pesticides speed the spread of deadly waterborne pathogens

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Widespread use of pesticides can speed the transmission of the debilitating disease schistosomiasis, while also upsetting the ecological balances in aquatic environments that prevent infections, finds a new study. The infection, which can trigger lifelong liver and kidney damage, affects hundreds of millions of people every year and is second only to malaria among parasitic diseases, in terms of its global impact on human health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200717133229.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version