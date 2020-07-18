The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Disaster Recovery Expert Russel Honoré Decries the Lack of Coordinated Response to COVID-19

Having no nationwide testing and contact tracing protocol several months into the pandemic is taking its toll in Louisiana, and especially in its predominantly African-American communities in Cancer Alley.

It pains retired Lt. General Russel Honoré to watch the United States lose the war against COVID-19, but it does not surprise him. A federal disaster response expert, Honoré coordinated military relief efforts in New Orleans and across the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and is credited with restoring order to the city. He has advocated for the federal government to tap the military to set up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing nationwide since the pandemic began spreading rapidly across the United States. 

Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré
Louisiana
John Bel Edwards
cancer alley
COVID-19

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/17/russel-honore-louisiana-cancer-alley-covid-19-testing

