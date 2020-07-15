Study first to show tiger sharks' travels and desired hangouts in the Gulf of Mexico

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:23 Hits: 1

From 2010 to 2018, scientists tagged 56 tiger sharks of varying life stages to track their movements via satellite. Movement patterns varied by life stage, sex, and season. Some of their core habitats overlapped with locations designated by NOAA as Habitat Areas of Particular Concern and also were found near 2,504 oil and gas platforms. Findings may help inform studies into potential climate change, oil spills, and other environmental impacts on tiger shark movement in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715142333.htm