Bankers and Investors Finding Fracking Industry's Underlying Models Prove Overly Optimistic

Warren Buffet has a famous quote about investing: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.”

When it comes to his $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum, Buffett will need to take that one to heart now that other investors have sued Occidental for the merger financed in part by Buffet’s stake, alleging that the amount of debt required for Occidental to merge with Anadarko left the company “precariously exposed” if oil prices went lower. They cited the billions that Buffett invested in the deal as compounding this risk.

The fracking industry doesn’t care that you’re a world-famous investment sage: It destroys all capital.