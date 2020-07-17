The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Court Rules Bayou Bridge Pipeline 'Trampled' Rights of Louisiana Landowners

A Louisiana state appeals court has ruled that the Bayou Bridge Pipeline Company illegally “trampled” on the rights of landowners by starting pipeline construction without the landowners’ permission. The pipeline company must pay the landowners $10,000 each plus attorneys fees.

This is a victory not only for us but for all landowners,” said Theda Larson Wright, one of the three Louisiana landowners who sued Bayou Bridge Pipeline Company (BBP) in September 2018. “All over the country, pipeline companies have destroyed people's land, often without even attempting to get permission, and dared the landowners to speak up. Well, we did. I hope this victory will encourage many others to as well.”

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/17/energy-transfer-bayou-bridge-pipeline-trampled-rights-louisiana-landowners

