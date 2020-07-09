Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 16:24 Hits: 0

STATEMENT: Global Commission on Adaptation COVID-19 Call to Action Global Commission on Adaptation Call to Action for a Climate-Resilient Recovery from COVID-19 Download the PDF version [English] Download the PDF version [French] The COVID-19 pandemic has tragically exposed the risks humanity faces and how unprepared we are to respond. People’s health, well-being, and livelihoods are all affected. These threats are multiplied by the growing impacts of the climate crisis — more extreme...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/W_IGvUuxXCM/statement-global-commission-adaptation-covid-19-call-action