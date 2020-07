Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 15:16 Hits: 5

A new study by engineers and food scientists demonstrates that a durable coating, made from titanium dioxide, is capable of eliminating foodborne germs, such as salmonella and E. coli, and provides a preventative layer of protection against future cross-contamination on stainless steel food-contact surfaces.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716111650.htm