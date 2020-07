Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 18:24 Hits: 4

Researchers have found that combining a Western-style high-fat diet with antibiotic use significantly increases the risk of developing pre- inflammatory bowel disease. This combination shuts down the mitochondria in cells of the colon lining, leading to gut inflammation. Mesalazine can help restart the mitochondria and treat pre-IBD condition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200715142400.htm