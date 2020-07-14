What determines a warbler's colors?

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new study has narrowed down the region of the genome that drives the black color in throat and face of warblers by studying the hybrid offspring produced when two species mate. The hybrids of golden-winged and blue-winged warblers have a mix of coloration from the parent species, which allows researchers to identify which regions of the genome are associated with which color patterns. The study also reveals a more complex basis for the amount of yellow in warbler bellies and raises concerns about how hybrids of these species are classified.

