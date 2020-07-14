The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Report: Push for Renewable Natural Gas Is More Gas Industry 'Greenwashing'

“Renewable natural gas,” or RNG, is an alternative gas fuel that comes from landfills, manure, or synthetic processes. That's opposed to the fossil gas that drillers traditionally pump out of underground reserves in oil and gas fields.

With “renewable” in the name, it may sound like a promising alternative to the fossil-based “natural” gas commonly used for heating and cooking in buildings. According to a new report from Earthjustice and Sierra Club, however, these fuels pitched as “renewable ” and environmentally friendly alternatives to fossil gas amount to a PR campaign meant to distract from efforts to convert the building sector to all electric power.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/14/report-renewable-natural-gas-buildings-greenwashing

