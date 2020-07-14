Industry Groups Sued EPA Over Obama Ozone Standards. Under Trump, They Support Them

Category: Climate Hits: 4
Large business and industry associations representing the fossil fuel industry welcomed a July 13 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcement that the agency would not be strengthening air quality standards for ozone pollution, the main ingredient in smog.
Ironically, some of these same groups previously fought in court against those standards when they were set in 2015 during the Obama administration — the same standards they are now praising. That legal challenge was unsuccessful.
