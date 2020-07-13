The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Artificial energy source for muscle

Muscle physiologist sought an alternative energy source to replace the body's usual one, adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Such a source could control muscle activity, and might lead to new muscle spasm-calming treatments in cerebral palsy, for example, or activate or enhance skeletal muscle function in MS, ALS and chronic heart failure. They report this month that they have made a series of synthetic compounds to serve as alternative energy sources for the muscle protein myosin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200713165558.htm

