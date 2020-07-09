Why stakeholders in 'wind energy vs biological conservation' conflict have low mutual trust

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 18:15 Hits: 0

Each year, wind turbines are responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of airborne animals such as bats. To find a constructive way out of this ''green-green'' dilemma, companies building and running wind turbines might have to work together with environmental experts and conservationists. Yet lack of trust between them can hinder effective collaboration. Scientists show: shared values are not sufficient to build trust, as beliefs and emotions have stronger influence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709141547.htm