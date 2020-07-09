Scientists urge caution, further assessment of ecological impacts above deep sea mining

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 18:16 Hits: 0

A new study argues that deep-sea mining poses significant risks, not only to the area immediately surrounding mining operations but also to the water hundreds to thousands of feet above the seafloor, threatening vast midwater ecosystems. Further, the scientists suggest how these risks could be evaluated more comprehensively to enable society and managers to decide if and how deep-sea mining should proceed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709141617.htm