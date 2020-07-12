The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Return of the Bomb Trains

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 7 mins

On July 6th Reuters published an article on the potential for a resurgence of moving crude oil from the Bakken region of North Dakota across the country by rail, due to a judge’s decision to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline over permit issues.

July 6th also was the 7th anniversary of the disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec when a train full of Bakken oil from North Dakota derailed and exploded — resulting in 47 fatalities and the destruction of much of downtown Lac-Mégantic. 

Tags: 
Bakken
Bomb Trains
oil trains

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/12/return-bakken-bomb-trains

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version