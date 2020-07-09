Neonatal exposure to antigens of commensal bacteria promotes broader immune repertoire

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020

Researchers have added fresh evidence that early exposure to vaccine-, bacterial- or microbiota-derived antigens has a dramatic effect on the diversity of antibodies an adult mammal will have to fight future infections by pathogens. This antibody diversity is called the clonal repertoire -- basically different single cells with distinct antibody potential that can multiply into a large clone of cells, all producing that distinct antibody.

