Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 18:07 Hits: 3

Biologists have discovered a uniquely rapid form of regeneration in injured neurons and their function in the central nervous system of zebrafish. They studies the Mauthner cells, which are solely responsible for the escape behavior of the fish, and previously regarded as incapable of regeneration. However, their ability to regenerate crucially depends on the location of the injury.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710140724.htm