Stress testing 'coral in a box'

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 July 2020 19:55 Hits: 0

Coral death is impacting oceans worldwide as a consequence of climate change. The concern is that corals cannot keep pace with the rate of ocean warming. In particular, because a temperature increase of only one degree Celsius can make the difference between healthy and dying coral reefs. Some corals, however, are more resistant to increasing temperatures. In order to effectively protect coral reef habitats, it is important to identify which corals and reef sites are more resistant and thus have a greater chance of survival.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200708155526.htm