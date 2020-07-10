The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Pandemic Toll Rises, Science Deniers in Louisiana Shun Masks, Comparing Health Measures to Nazi Germany

Science denial in America didn’t begin with the Trump administration, but under the leadership of President Trump, it has blossomed. From the climate crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, this rejection of scientific authority has become a hallmark of and cultural signal among many in conservative circles. This phenomenon has been on recent display in Louisiana, where a clear anti-mask sentiment has emerged in the streets and online even as COVID-19 cases rise.

COVID Denial
COVID-19
Louisiana
John Bel Edwards
Danny McCormick
Donald Trump

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/10/covid-louisiana-science-denial-anti-mask-mccormick-spell

