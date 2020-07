Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 12:53 Hits: 2

Pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and endocrine disruptors are some of the emerging contaminants often found in treated domestic wastewater, even after secondary treatment. Researchers have now tested the effectiveness of a tertiary treatment process using electricity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200709085301.htm