The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Energy Transfer Launches Appeals Following Court Order to Shut Down Dakota Access Pipeline

Category: Climate Hits: 8

Read time: 8 mins

On Monday, July 6, a federal judge ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) by August 5. The move follows a March judgment that ordered the pipeline to undergo a more thorough environmental review.

However, Energy Transfer, the pipeline's parent company, later revealed that the company was continuing to offer deals to oil companies to ship their product on DAPL during times when the pipeline is slated to be shut down. Today, the legal battle moved towards the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, after the judge denied a request to freeze the shutdown order.

Tags: 
Dakota Access Pipeline
energy transfer
oil pipelines
Standing Rock

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/07/09/energy-transfer-boasberg-court-order-dapl-shutdown

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version