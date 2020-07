Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 15:39 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that dogs adapt their communicative strategies to their environment and that owner behavior influences communicative effort and success. Experimental results found no evidence that dogs rely on communication history or follow the principle of least effort and suggest that owner behavior has a bigger impact on canine communication than previously thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200706113929.htm