Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:40 Hits: 1

Microalgae could provide an alternative source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids for humans while also being more environmentally friendly to produce than popular fish species. The study offers an initial indication of the environmental effects of producing microalgae in Germany.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200707084008.htm