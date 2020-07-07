Community science birding data does not yet capture global bird trends

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 12:40 Hits: 1

Ornithologists say that community science bird data shows different trends in bird populations than professional bird surveys do, especially in developing countries. Researchers look for trends to know whether the number of individuals in a species is increasing, stable or decreasing -- with the latter as a warning sign that the species is in trouble. More observations are needed, the researchers say, both by birders and professionals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200707084012.htm