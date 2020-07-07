The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Community science birding data does not yet capture global bird trends

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Ornithologists say that community science bird data shows different trends in bird populations than professional bird surveys do, especially in developing countries. Researchers look for trends to know whether the number of individuals in a species is increasing, stable or decreasing -- with the latter as a warning sign that the species is in trouble. More observations are needed, the researchers say, both by birders and professionals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200707084012.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version