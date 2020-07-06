A tiny ancient relative of dinosaurs and pterosaurs discovered

Articles

Dinosaurs and pterosaurs may be known for their remarkable size, but a newly described species that lived around 237 million years ago suggests that they originated from extremely small ancestors. The fossil reptile, named Kongonaphon kely, or 'tiny bug slayer,' would have stood just 10 centimeters tall. The study may help explain the origins of flight in pterosaurs, the presence of 'fuzz' on both pterosaurs and dinosaurs, and other questions about these charismatic animals.

